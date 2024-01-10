BSW Wealth Partners Has $354,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 246,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

