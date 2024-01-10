BSW Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $38,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

