BSW Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $38,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Trading Down 0.1 %
Copart stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart
Insider Buying and Selling at Copart
In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.