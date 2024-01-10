BSW Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,402 shares of company stock valued at $123,009,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.01.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

