BSW Wealth Partners Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

