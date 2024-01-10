BSW Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Prologis were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Prologis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Prologis by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Prologis by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,131,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,730,000 after purchasing an additional 176,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

