BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.