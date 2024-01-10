BSW Wealth Partners Sells 182 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pentair were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Pentair by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $73.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 28.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

