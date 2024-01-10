BSW Wealth Partners Sells 748 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after buying an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after buying an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,926,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,311,000 after buying an additional 226,861 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,146,000 after buying an additional 112,976 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.7 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.