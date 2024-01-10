BSW Wealth Partners Takes $271,000 Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 309.6% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 282,637 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 1.7 %

SBSW opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

