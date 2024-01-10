BSW Wealth Partners Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Equinix were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $6,922,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Down 0.6 %

EQIX stock opened at $798.69 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $824.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $793.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $773.02.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

