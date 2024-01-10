BSW Wealth Partners Trims Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Quanta Services by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,429,000 after buying an additional 70,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $204.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.01 and a 12 month high of $219.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.57. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

