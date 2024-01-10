CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $375.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get CACI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CACI

CACI International Price Performance

CACI opened at $324.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CACI International has a 1 year low of $275.79 and a 1 year high of $359.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CACI International will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.