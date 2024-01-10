Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a payout ratio of 70.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Caledonia Mining Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $17.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the third quarter valued at about $674,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caledonia Mining
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.