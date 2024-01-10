Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNI. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.85.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.14. 161,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,787. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,058,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,081,000 after purchasing an additional 229,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

