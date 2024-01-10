Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 30 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $531.52 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

