Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWMC opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $239.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.13.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

