Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,300,000 after purchasing an additional 206,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,720,000 after buying an additional 99,071 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 673,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 270,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

RWO opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.