Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $192,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 148.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $96.02. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

