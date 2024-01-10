Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RSG opened at $163.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $167.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.45.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Get Our Latest Report on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.