Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Dollar General by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $1,374,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.8 %

Dollar General stock opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $242.46. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

