Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

