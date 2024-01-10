Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 759 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JHSC stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $381.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.