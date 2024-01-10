Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.32

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 59844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. B. Riley cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSWC

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 121.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.