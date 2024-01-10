Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.38. The company had a trading volume of 80,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$8.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.98.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 40.42%. The business had revenue of C$169.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.6849462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CJ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$127,900.00. Insiders have acquired 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,660 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

