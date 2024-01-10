CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after acquiring an additional 418,078 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,510,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,468,000 after acquiring an additional 324,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Down 0.7 %

CarMax stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.03. 403,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,350. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.