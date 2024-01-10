Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $292.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,441. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.82.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.