Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,077,000 after buying an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,405,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,923,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Barclays raised Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.44.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

