Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 187,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 68,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,365,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,591,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after purchasing an additional 475,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CVE opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.13. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

