Central Puerto S.A. to Issue — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Central Puerto Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CEPU stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. Central Puerto has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

About Central Puerto

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

