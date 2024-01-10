ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 4.7%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.03. 2,323,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,681,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.
ChargePoint Trading Down 6.1 %
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,694 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,507,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
