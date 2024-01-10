Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Invests $1.10 Million in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Cenovus Energy comprises approximately 3.2% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 315.6% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 187,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 68,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $706,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $5,365,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,591,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after buying an additional 475,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. 1,257,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

