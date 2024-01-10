Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New $745,000 Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 2.1% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

