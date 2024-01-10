Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Travere Therapeutics makes up about 0.7% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,203,000 after buying an additional 1,222,732 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,759,000 after acquiring an additional 736,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,759 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after acquiring an additional 88,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares during the period.

Shares of TVTX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 122,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,245. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

