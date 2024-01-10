ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

ChromaDex Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CDXC opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

About ChromaDex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the second quarter worth $1,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 382,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $167,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Stories

