ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
ChromaDex Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of CDXC opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.24.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
