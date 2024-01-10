CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the previous session’s volume of 2,832 shares.The stock last traded at $11.39 and had previously closed at $11.40.

CI Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CI Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.53%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

