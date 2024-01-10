Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,085.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,328 shares of company stock worth $1,608,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. 223,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,080. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CIEN

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.