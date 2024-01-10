Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

