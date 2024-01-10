Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.71. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 91,789 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCO. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 102.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,931,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,634 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,546 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $2,596,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Articles

