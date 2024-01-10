Clive Finkelstein Purchases 134,245 Shares of RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) Stock

RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM – Get Free Report) insider Clive Finkelstein acquired 134,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,484.79 ($8,379.05).
RPM Automotive Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.87.
About RPM Automotive Group
