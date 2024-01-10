Clive Finkelstein Purchases 134,245 Shares of RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) Stock

RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM – Get Free Report) insider Clive Finkelstein acquired 134,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,484.79 ($8,379.05).

RPM Automotive Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.87.

About RPM Automotive Group

RPM Automotive Group Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale distribution, and retail of tyres, and auto parts and accessories for automotive industry in Australia. It operates through Motorsport; Repairs and Roadside; Wheels and Tyres; and Performance and Accessories segments. The company offers mechanical repairs, motorsport apparel and safety equipment, niche manufacturing, and roadside assistance services.

