CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Shares Down 5.3%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 286,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 268,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Down 10.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.04.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). CloudMD Software & Services had a negative return on equity of 54.34% and a negative net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of C$23.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.04 million. Analysts forecast that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

