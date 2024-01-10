CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Up 25%

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 498,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 202,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CMC Metals Trading Up 25.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.14.

About CMC Metals

(Get Free Report)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and the Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.