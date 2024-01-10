Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $84.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

