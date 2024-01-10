Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Stock Position Lessened by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.47% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.