CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Down 4.4%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.62. 639,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,983,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Get CommScope alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMM

CommScope Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CommScope

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 153,019 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,420.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,525.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 521,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,199.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 153,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $249,420.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,525.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,209 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,479,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CommScope by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 710,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.