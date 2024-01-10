Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.60. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 413,881 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SID. StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.1526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 20.2%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -540.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 126,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 887,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,529,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,374,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 117,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 1,169,415 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.