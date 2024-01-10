Conflux Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. Conflux has a total market cap of $620.09 million and $51.90 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,975.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00146913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.53 or 0.00528856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.28 or 0.00327900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00198897 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,959,697,166 coins and its circulating supply is 3,647,211,289 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,959,623,230.7 with 3,647,123,218.51 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17456648 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $52,071,686.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

