Contrasting AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital -7.10% 8.01% 0.31%

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out -20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGNC Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AGNC Investment and Western Asset Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.63%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $386.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital $8.60 million 6.46 -$89.08 million ($1.96) -4.68

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats AGNC Investment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

