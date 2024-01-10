Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corebridge Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CRBG opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.