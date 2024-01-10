Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

CLM remained flat at $7.28 during trading on Wednesday. 210,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,330. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

