Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
CLM remained flat at $7.28 during trading on Wednesday. 210,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,330. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.