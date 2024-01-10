Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years.

CRF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 142,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,230. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

